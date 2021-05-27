Regarding the dispute with Bulgaria and Macedonia’s blocked EU accession prospects, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that Macedonia is the EU candidate country which made the most concessions and deserves unconditional opening of accession talks.

This is not something we ask for, as charity. This is something we deserve. The Republic of Macedonia made numerous concessions and suffered unwarranted humiliations regarding our national identity and the EU must take that into account, Mickoski said during his visit to Prilep.

He notified Bulgaria that the next VMRO-DPMNE led Government will not uphold any future treaties signed by Zoran Zaev that redefine the Macedonian national identity and Macedonian history.