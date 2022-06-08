Today I had a meeting with EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi. We talked about the European perspective of our Macedonia and pointed out the imperative for the start of negotiations in Macedonia as soon as possible, because 22 years is too long to be still in the hallway, and many countries from Central and Eastern Europe that at that time had no European perspective passed us in the hallway, sat at the table, negotiated, talked and became full-fledged members of the EU, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook.
