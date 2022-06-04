VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski together with the Vice President Timco Mucunski, International Secretary Stefan Andonovski and Executive Committee member and spokesperson Marija Miteva met with Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodora Gencovska.

The current political situation and the challenges of Macedonia in the process of European integration were discussed at the meeting. Mickoski stressed the concern for Macedonia’s European integration and demanded that the negotiations be opened without conditions.

Mickoski pointed out that VMRO-DPMNE will not accept an agreement that is the result of negotiations in which the largest political party VMRO-DPMNE does not participate and negotiations that are to the detriment of the Macedonian people and their identity. This government has no legitimacy to negotiate and violate Macedonia’s negotiating positions.

Mickoski urged Bulgaria to lift its veto without delay and to start accession negotiations as soon as possible through the prism of European values and criteria.