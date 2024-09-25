“Today, it was my great pleasure to participate in a discussion organized by the International Republican Institute. Alongside members of the non-governmental sector and some members of the Government, we had the opportunity to address a critical issue for our country: the high levels of crime and corruption, and the efforts to combat them. Additionally, we discussed the importance of good governance, which is also a key priority for this Government.

I am confident that the discussions we had today will have a significant impact on the Government’s work moving forward. I believe the Government is not only committed but also highly motivated to tackle these pressing challenges in Macedonia.”

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski expressed his deep gratitude to the International Republican Institute for facilitating this important dialogue.