The leader of the largest opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, invites Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski to a meeting again.
According to Mickoski, no vanity, least of all Kovacevski’s, is more important than the future and well-being of the citizens in these serious times.
This is not the time for theater or backstage games, but action is needed. That is why President Mickoski affirms the request for a meeting with Kovacevski and his team to overcome the consequences of the energy and economic crisis. We repeat, the vanity of politicians from the government is not more important than the fate of citizens, said VMRO DPMNE.
