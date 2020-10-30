Air pollution kills when the government is incompetent. Zoran Zaev promised 4 years ago that after he comes to power he will immediately improve air quality and reduce pollution. Zoran Zaev promised that the state will invest in improving the quality of the environment and atmospheric air. 4 years later, Zoran Zaev has not implemented any measures to reduce pollution. Macedonia suffocates every winter. Skopje residents breathe poison instead of air. Neither Zaev, nor Silegov as mayor of Skopje did anything concrete to reduce pollution, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook.



