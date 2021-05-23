In at least 10 of the 13 municipalities where mayoral candidates from the Albanian community will win, if they want the support of VMRO-DPMNE and its coalition partners, they will have to respect the dignity of Macedonians and that of the smaller ethnic communities, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with Fokus weekly.

Here, I will exclusively reveal for your magazine, that the least we can ask from our future coalition partner, who pleads to get the support for mayor in these (mixed) areas, is to respect the Macedonians and other smaller communities. And, to see that in action, the least we can agree on is for the chairman of the Council to be from the second largest community, and that is, for example, in Tetovo or Gostivar, to be Macedonian, said Mickoski.

He says that he did not talk to the Albanian opposition parties in that direction, but called on all Macedonian parties and parties of smaller ethnic communities to join the initiative of DPMNE, because, as the leader of this party says, only that way they will not feel as second-class citizens in their own country.