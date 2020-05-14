VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, spoke Thursday on the “Top tema” show about the current situation in the Republic of Macedonia in terms of health and economic crisis, as well as possible early parliamentary elections.

Mickoski stressed that the leaders’ meeting focused on the possibility of organizing early parliamentary elections in the coming period, but that first all leaders discussed the highest priority, which is the health of citizens and the health crisis in the country.

Mickoski added that most leaders agreed that now was not the time to bid on dates, as this would be unserious behavior of the political parties.