SDSM had a chance to do a lot of things, but over the past three years, the only thing they did was erode our dignity and bend the spine of the Macedonians, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski during an election event in Vevcani.

Mickoski’s comments were a response to the newly promoted SDSM slogan – we can do more. The VMRO-DPMNE President acknowledged that his party has also done some mistakes in the past, but that there is no comparison with SDSM.