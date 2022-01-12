VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski together with the Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski met Wednesday with British Ambassador to Macedonia, Rachel Galloway.

The current political situation, economy and the energy crisis facing the country and the citizens were discussed at the meeting.

Mickoski pointed out that the new composition of the SDSM government has no legitimacy for the citizens to rule, pointing out that the lack of strategy, vision and plan by SDSM President Dimitar Kovacevski and the placement of old worn-out staff in positions will have a negative impact on reforms, for which, as he said, they are necessary in order for Macedonia to move forward.

Mickoski pointed out the challenges that the citizens additionally face in relation to the economic crisis, and also informed that due to the delayed treatment and poor management of the state and institutions, Macedonia is facing an energy crisis which negatively affects the living standards of citizens.

Mickoski thanked Ambassador Galloway for the support that the United Kingdom gives to Macedonia, pointing out that the United Kingdom remains one of the strategic partners and interests of VMRO-DPMNE.

The interlocutors expressed readiness to continue the good cooperation and friendly relationship.