VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the leader of the DUI party Ali Ahmeti today.

The two party leaders met in the Parliament for about an hour to discuss forming a possible coalition following the inconclusive July 15 elections.

VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM are essentially tied after the elections and will require coalition partners, among which DUI looms large with its 15 seats.