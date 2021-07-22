VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with US Ambassador to Macedonia Kate Byrnes today. Byrnes tweeted that the topic of discussion was the executive order announced by President Biden, to fight corruption in the Balkans and preserve the regional treaties the US stands behind.

The E.O. reflects the Biden Administration's commitment to fighting corruption and strengthening democratic institutions, which are important priorities for all parties in North Macedonia to embrace, so this country can enter the EU and see its citizens’ lives improve. — Ambassador Kate Byrnes (@USAmbNMacedonia) July 22, 2021

In a press release, VMRO-DPMNE said that Mickoski raised specific cases of high level corruption on the part of top officials of the Zaev Government.

Mickoski noted the abuse of the “EU flag” fast-track procedure in the Parliament to legalize export of dried marijuana which directly benefits business interests in the highest Government circles, the party said.

The opposition leader also emphasized the importance of the Parliament adopting the resolution VMRO-DPMNE proposed for establishing of red lines in the history and identity talks with Bulgaria. Mickoski pointed to the need for reforms in a number of areas, as well as to the declining economy, rising unemployment and poverty and the drop in living standards. “The two interlocutors affirmed the dedication to achieving the strategic interests”, VMRO-DPMNE added in its press release.