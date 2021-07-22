VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with US Ambassador to Macedonia Kate Byrnes today. Byrnes tweeted that the topic of discussion was the executive order announced by President Biden, to fight corruption in the Balkans and preserve the regional treaties the US stands behind.
In a press release, VMRO-DPMNE said that Mickoski raised specific cases of high level corruption on the part of top officials of the Zaev Government.
Mickoski noted the abuse of the “EU flag” fast-track procedure in the Parliament to legalize export of dried marijuana which directly benefits business interests in the highest Government circles, the party said.
The opposition leader also emphasized the importance of the Parliament adopting the resolution VMRO-DPMNE proposed for establishing of red lines in the history and identity talks with Bulgaria. Mickoski pointed to the need for reforms in a number of areas, as well as to the declining economy, rising unemployment and poverty and the drop in living standards. “The two interlocutors affirmed the dedication to achieving the strategic interests”, VMRO-DPMNE added in its press release.
Comments are closed for this post.