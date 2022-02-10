VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and the party’s Vice President Timco Mucunski, met Thursday with Christian Sagartz – MEP from the Austrian People’s Party and shadow rapporteur for Macedonia in the European Parliament.

I affirmed the commitment of VMRO-DPMNE for a faster start of accession negotiations with the EU. The meeting also confirmed the good cooperation between VMRO-DPMNE and the Austrian People’s Party within the European People’s Party, as well as the open opportunity for cooperation between Macedonian and Austrian municipalities in order to implement projects from EU funds, said Mickoski.