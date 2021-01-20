VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski and his deputy Aleksandar Nikoloski met with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa in Slovenia, on the second leg of their tour in which they also visited Budapest. Mickoski and Jansa discussed Macedonia’s blocked EU accession prospect, currently vetoed by Bulgaria, the high levels of corruption in the country and other failings of the Zaev regime.

Our economy is devastated as a direct result of the incompetence of the Government. Our citizens can’t wait any longer, Mickoski said following the meeting, pointing to the quickly rising unemployment which was not tamped down by the “poorly designed stimulus programs”.

Prime Minister Jansa expressed his support to help Macedonia open its EU integrations as well as to work with VMRO-DPMNE to advance the cooperation of the two parties in the EPP group. Slovenia will hold the rotating EU presidency in the second half of the year.

Mickoski and Jansa also discussed Slovenia’s active push to vaccinate its population, which is by far the most advanced in the region.