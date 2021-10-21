The leaders of VMRO-DPMNE and the Alliance of Albanians, Hristijan Mickoski and Ziadin Sela, met today in the Macedonian Parliament building, to discuss the future steps of their coalition in the run up to the second round of the local elections.

VMRO did exceptionally well in the first round, and needs the support of the Albanian opposition in the second round race for the capital Skopje, while AA has four major races coming up – Gostivar, Cair, Struga and Debar – where it relies on VMRO. The opposition coalition is also preparing for the likely fall of the ruling Zaev coalition, which suffered major losses.