VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto today. Szijjarto is in Macedonia to deliver a donation of vaccines meant for the border guards.

During the meeting Mickoski, accompanied by VMRO Vice Presidents Aleksandar Nikoloski and Vladimir Misajlovski, discussed with Minister Szijjarto the developments with the epidemic, the political situation in Macedonia and the stalled EU integration prospects.

We emphasized the need for quick opening of EU accession talks with the Republic of Macedonia. The Macedonian citizens deserve it and it will lead to tangible reforms helped by our European partners, Mickoski said. Macedonia faces the prospect of being left out of the enlargement process, while Albania could be allowed to decouple and begin the process in June.

Mickoski also noted the growing defects in the rule of law, the fight against corruption and the economic backsliding. He pointed to several recent scandals, including abuses in public procurement and the issuing of passports to over 200 regional mobsters. Mickoski insisted that Macedonia has potential and that, with a change of Government, it will quickly become competitive with many European countries.

The VMRO leader expressed his gratitude to Hungary for all its help during the course of the pandemic, and in the process of EU integration. Mickoski noted that this is the second direct donation of vaccines to Macedonia, after several donations from Serbia.