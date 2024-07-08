Before the start of the NATO summit, I paid attention to the positions and issues of our diaspora, announced today the Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who together with the Minister of Defense Vlado Misajlovski, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Timcho Mutsunski and the Minister of the Interior Panče Toškovski started the official visit to the USA, where they will be part of the commemoration of 75 years of NATO.

I had a great meeting with Meto Kolovski and the United Macedonian Diaspora, with whom we discussed support and lobbying for Macedonian interests, Mickoski said.