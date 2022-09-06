The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, together with the vice-president Aleksandar Nikoloski and the secretary for international cooperation Stefan Andonovski, met Tuesday with the OSCE ambassador to Macedonia, Clemens Koja.

As Mickoski points out, the meeting was held because Mr. Clemens Koja’s term of office is coming to an end, during which he thanked him for his many years of dedicated work in Macedonia, as well as the contribution that the OSCE makes to building institutions, the rule of law and improving of democratic processes.