The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, together with the vice-president Aleksandar Nikoloski and the secretary for international cooperation Stefan Andonovski, met Tuesday with the OSCE ambassador to Macedonia, Clemens Koja.
As Mickoski points out, the meeting was held because Mr. Clemens Koja’s term of office is coming to an end, during which he thanked him for his many years of dedicated work in Macedonia, as well as the contribution that the OSCE makes to building institutions, the rule of law and improving of democratic processes.
During the meeting, I emphasized the significance of the upcoming referendum because of the imposed underestimating conditions for open Bulgarianization and identity redefinition of Macedonia, something that the SDSM government accepted.
VMRO-DPMNE supports the integration of Macedonia within the European Union without any doubts, but VMRO-DPMNE will not support changing historical facts, giving up the uniqueness of the language and identity deprivation.
Macedonia needs to go in the right direction, and this can happen with the referendum and early parliamentary elections, says Mickoski.
Comments are closed for this post.