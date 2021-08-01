The leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski confirmed that he will not attend Mondays’s Ilinden celebration at Meckin Kamen in Krusevo. He announced that he will traditionally attend an event in Tasmarunista, near Struga.

He called the new concept of Ilinden celebration initiated by President Stevo Pendarovski an improvised celebration of the biggest holiday of the Macedonian people, which according to the Krusevo Manifesto, he says, is a holiday of our fellow citizens regardless of ethnicity.

The VMRO-DPMNE delegation will not be part of the ridiculous ceremony led by President Pendarovski, Mickoski said on Sunday.

President Stevo Pendarovski invited Parliiament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and all the leaders of the political parties represented in the Parliament to jointly celebrate Ilinden – the Republic Day in Krusevo. The idea is that this way of celebration will achieve greater cohesion and will allow a real celebration of Ilinden as a symbol of unity.