Both main party leaders in Macedonia shared their post-New Year mountain trips today. VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski visited Petlec on the Maleshevo mountains – the site where VMRO leader Damjan Gruev was killed in 1906.

This was the place where one of the founders of the Organization, Damjan Gruev, was killed in 1906. He was the ideologue, fighter and revolutionary organizer of the struggle for Macedonia, Mickoski said.

At the same time, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev posted pictures of a ATV trip with Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce and their sons on Mt. Belasica. The Prime Minister is known for his trips with expensive motorcycles and quads. The trip comes days after Zaev pledged to spend the New Year holidays in his pajamas, to give an example to the public on the importance of staying at home.