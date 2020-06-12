A meeting between the leaders of the two largest Macedonian parties, Hristijan Mickoski and Zoran Zaev, has been agreed after the call of President Stevo Pendarovski tonight at 18:30 h at the Villa Vodno.

The two leaders and the head of state will discuss the election day, after Pendarovski today urgently called on them to meet and decide when the elections will take place.

According to Pendarovski, this meeting is necessary to ensure the inclusiveness of the election process.