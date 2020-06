The two main contenders at the coming elections, Hristijan Mickoski and Zoran Zaev, will have their first televised duel this afternoon.

TV24 is hosting the duel that begins at 18:15h. Main topics of discussion, as announced by the TV station will be the on-going leaks that reveal scandals involving top SDSM party officials, the national concessions Macedonia made toward Greece and Bulgaria and the handling of the coronavirus.