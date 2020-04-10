Today, Hristijan Mickoski and Zoran Zaev were ordered to isolate themselves for a week after the TV Kanal 5 journalist who interviewed them a week ago has been confirmed to have the coronavirus, and their tests came back negative. Mickoski and Zaev’s tests were performed rapidly primarily due to their numerous communications and above all for the protection of citizens and the possible spread of infections, said Health Minister Venko Filipce at Friday’s press conference.

Ahead of us is the first weekend in which a complete ban on movement across country is enforced. I believe that the citizens understand this measure and will show maximum responsibility. This situation will not last long if we adhere to these measures. It is important that we continue to have a linear growth in the number of patients. We are continuously monitoring the situation, and the ultimate goal is to reduce the risk. As of next week, we will start preparing how life will continue normally, for which we have already started talks with representatives of the chambers of commerce, Filipce said.

The Minister informed that the baby infected with the coronavirus hospitalized at the Infectious Disease Clinic in Skopje is in stable condition.

Regarding the situation in the Sutka prison after a prisoner died of the coronavirus, Filipce said that intensive work is being done on disinfection of the facility and examining all detainees and all employees in the prison. Examinations and tests will continue tomorrow as well.

An employee at the Food and Veterinary Agency is infected with the coronavirus, and a thorough disinfection of the building was performed, and seven colleagues who were in contact with her are in isolation.