VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski responded to the latest, shocking round of black propaganda coming from the ruling SDSM party, which is displaying false statements aimed at VMRO-DPMNE on billboards.

In one of them, which prompted the reaction from Mickoski, SDSM declares that: “SDSM is increasing doctors’ salaries”. VMRO-DPMNE labels them as “murderers”.

I know that SDSM has many problems, I understand they have no results and have nothing to show to the public, but I don’t understand their need to lie. I demand that they show one statement, from me or from the VMRO-DPMNE leadership, where we label doctors “murders”. If they do, I’m prepared to apologize. If they don’t, I expect Zoran Zaev to apologize for spreading such lies and involving our doctors in this, Mickoski said.

SDSM propagandists have been trying to link VMRO-DPMNE to several small antivaccine protests that took place in Skopje. Even event organizers said that the protests are infiltrated by people apparently coached to make outlandish statements that were then quickly politically seized by the SDSM propaganda, which is trying to link them to the main opposition party.