The government of SDSM and DUI wants to divert attention from life in price shocks and enormous inflation and increased poverty, and that is why two parallel processes are taking place at the moment. One is spreading lies about VMRO-DPMNE and me personally, and the second process is defocusing the public through lawsuits and political persecution as we see through the Talir 2 case, the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski said at Friday’s press conference.

His position, as he said, is still that everyone who violates the law should be held accountable, but not through politically motivated processes and instructed and partisan prosecutors and judges.

And I have no doubts that there should be absolute justice, unconditional respect for the laws and the Constitution. But it all has to be through legal procedure. I want to use this opportunity to convey to the public the legal facts about the Talir 2 case, which unfortunately neither the prosecution, nor the partisan and corrupt judiciary and judge took into account, said Mickoski.

Citing these, as he says, legal facts, Mickoski pointed out that the very announcement of this verdict resembled everything but a procedural action. According to him, it resembled a “political process directed by SDSM, DUI, prosecutors and judges.”

He added that the deadline for initiating any proceedings in this case has expired.

VMRO-DPMNE, says Mickoski, is not accused in this case, ie it is not a party in the procedure, and the verdict confiscates the property of VMRO-DPMNE, which, as he emphasized, violates the constitutionally guaranteed right to property, without the representative of the political party being heard in accordance with the provisions of the law on criminal procedure.

In the case we were not heard at all, we had no right to express our opinion and arguments, said Mickoski.

The Criminal Court, he adds, outside its competences annulled the Agreement that VMRO-DPMNE concluded with the legal entity AD Beton Skopje, confiscating only the part that is owned by the party.

The party in this procedure was not accused. But for the private person and his property there is no procedure or decision for confiscation of anything. The court found that BETON was damaged, and the owner of BETON at the last hearing before the verdict was announced, told the court that the agreement concluded by his company with VMRO-DPMNE was profitable for them, says Mickoski.

He announced that they will appeal against all this after receiving the verdict in writing before the Court of Appeals.