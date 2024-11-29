Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski reiterated his position that he will not allow corrupt judges and prosecutors to undermine the fight against corruption, and warned that these judicial officials will be put under scrutiny starting next week.

We have a plan and we will begin to implement it on Monday. We’ve waited enough. We gave them a chance, but it’s enough, Mickoski said.

He accused groups in the judiciary of undermining the criminal investigations. The Prime Minister said that there is rampant practice of prosecutors to refuse to do their job citing health issues.