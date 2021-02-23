Another proof that an incompetent mafia runs the country. Resignation of the Government immediately!, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook, after the former secret police chief Sasho Mijalkov, who has been unavailable to law enforcement for a couple of days, appeared in front of the Prosecutor’s Office.
Macedonia
Zaev: Saso Mijalkov had no other choice
Sasho Mijalkov had no other choice and did the only thing he could by reporting to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for organized crime for the house arrest order, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Tuesday. He says all potential risks have been avoided. Mijalkov initially escaped. We remain committed...
