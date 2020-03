VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski called on the public to give its reply to the campaign of corruption, violations of democratic norms and assaults on Macedonia’s dignity on April 12, when the voters will give their verdict to Zoran Zaev’s three year long reign.

The mafia fights to save itself, we fight to save Macedonia. We will restore justice and honor, you have my word. The renewal will come and the people will be free to walk proud again. If Zoran Zaev is the question, April 12 is the answer, Mickoski said.

The opposition leader shared a video of the large rally VMRO-DPMNE held after the latest audio leaks proved Zaev’s involvement in the major racketeering scandal and in abusing the judiciary for his own political goals.