The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook that the April 27 defendants convicted on terrorism charges had an unfair trial.

We as VMRO-DPMNE support the protests that seek justice, that everyone should have the opportunity to prove their innocence.

