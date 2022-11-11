VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, in Thursday’s interview with the “Samo intervju” show on Kanal 5, talked about the strikes that are happening continuously in the enterprises under the authority of the City of Skopje, emphasizing that mayor Danela Arsovska, who constantly enters into conflicts on all sides, should she asked herself if all those with whom she is in conflict are not okay or she is the problem.

One person creates many conflicts, first with trade unions, then with this one, and with that one. It does not mean that you are the most correct. It means that something is not okay with you if you non-stop create conflicts on all sides and you have a problem with yourself, said Mickoski.

Mickoski added that despite everything, the most important thing is that Mayor Arsovska sticks to the winning concept “For modern Skopje” and will have the support of VMRO-DPMNE.