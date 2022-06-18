The leader of VMRO-DPMNE at today’s protest called on Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski not to accept the French proposal and that while he is president of the party he will not allow the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution.

Two-thirds change the Constitution. While I am president of VMRO-DPMNE, the Constitution will not be changed for the Bulgarian demands to be part of it, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski at today’s protest.

Neither I nor VMRO-DPMNE will accept a humiliating agreement to the detriment of national interests. If the Government decides to adopt it outside of the Parliament or in the Parliament by force, then the future Government of VMRO-DPMNE will not respect any point, Mickoski said.

He also sent a message to official Sofia that with its policy towards Macedonia it is irreversibly distancing our two nations.

Bulgaria should apologize for the fascist past it committed against this people, and not change history, Mickoski said.

According to Mickoski with the so-called French proposal we are only moving toward Bulgarianization, and we may never even enter the EU.

Reject this proposal, we stand behind you, do not listen to your mentor, he told Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.