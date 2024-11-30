Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski urged citizens not to succumb to provocations and to remain calm and collected, after the nationalist Albanian celebrations of their Independence Day earlier this week.

The police reacted very soberly, without escalating the situation, and suspects are already detained. I warn that the article against violation of symbols does not apply only to the state flag but to flags of other countries. And therefore, I call for calm, and for people not to succumb to provocations, Mickoski said during a visit to the largely Macedonian area of Jegunovce, in the largely Albanian north-west of Macedonia.

After the arrest of half a dozen ethnic Albanians, some of whom were charged with destruction of Macedonian flags in Skopje, several ethnic Macedonians were also arrested after they did a tit-for-tat burning of an Albanian flag in Prilep.

The Prime Minister today again blamed the opposition DUI party of stoking the flames of ethnic division.