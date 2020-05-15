VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski urged citizens to spend their summer vacation in Macedonia, visiting its lakes and mountains. The borders to popular neighboring destinations like Greec are expect to reopen soon, but with various precautionary measures, such as providing a coronavirus test.

We are going through a difficult period of an economic and healthcare crisis. Naturally we are all worried about our health and about providing the necessary funding. The crisis instructs us to help each other. One way to do it is to spend the summer vacation at home, in the Macedonian mountains and lakes. Macedonia has a lot to offer to its visitors. This will also help workers keep their jobs, and will help us beat the crisis together, Mickoski said.