Today we are protesting because injustice is becoming unbearable everyday. And because we saw why Zaev fought so hard for a prosecution law under which he hoped the bombs would not apply. But if we are silent about this, then why should there be judiciary and prosecution. And the prosecution and the judiciary must not remain silent about the killing of justice, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told the crowd at the protest against the injustices that Zoran Zaev’s government inflicted on Macedonia.

He made requests to the institutions:

First, launching an investigation into the abuse of office by Zoran Zaev, who is interfering in the prosecution, and in the Supreme Court’s decisions. An investigationwhich will be led by a team of prosecutors who will not be chosen by Ruskoska, or more precisely Zaev, but prosecutors that the expert public will trust as a guarantee of impartiality and independence. There must be charges against Zaev for obstructing justice. Second, according to the Constitution, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Macedonia is the highest court in the Republic and provides unity in the application of the laws by the courts. When the top of the judiciary is compromised, then everything below is corrupt. When we hear that the Prime Minister dictated the decisions at the top, it means that justice has completely failed. We therefore demand an urgent and immediate review of the work of the Supreme judges without exception and review of their decisions. Wherever irregularities are identified, there must be resignations and accountability before laws. Third, urgent reform of the Council for Judicial Reforms, which would mean the temporary suspension of any of its activities because of the contamination of its work and the need for international expert assistance in the realization of the reforms. We expect a reaction, a rapid one, and if there isn’t any, the people are here and already know what to do and how to respond on April 12.