Exactly 21 days ago, Zoran Zaev asked for a vote of confidence in his Government, but did not ask at the same session to vote on the laws to help the economy and citizens, which are insufficient, but still something better than nothing. Those laws have been in parliamentary procedure since February, but they were not put on the agenda for a long time because the Government did not have money in the budget, which is a consequence of wasteful and improper work and mixed priorities, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said on Wednesday.

And the second reason is that now they want to blame VMRO-DPMNE for their weakness. This comes from the people to whom it was more important to brag that they have the support of 62 MPs, which they do not have at the moment, and to cover the fact that they spent the money in the budget and had to take additional loans, says Mickoski.

Mickoski requests the Parliament to schedule a session with an agenda with the four laws that are of interest to the citizens, the economy and related to the crisis.