The Prime Minister of Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, is in Washington for the summit marking the 75th anniversary of NATO’s establishment. During his stay in the American capital, Mickoski is holding numerous meetings with the highest representatives of the member countries of the Alliance. Among the most significant of these meetings are his conversations with the President of the United States, Joe Biden. The Macedonian Prime Minister also met with the current Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.

“At the official start of the NATO summit in Washington, we are working for state interests, for strengthening democracy, and for a better life for our citizens,” Mickoski said after his meetings with Biden and Stoltenberg.