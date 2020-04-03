VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski had a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Jansa, in which Mickoski asked for Slovenia’s assistance in protective masks and medical gloves.



On Tuesday I had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Slovenia and the leader of our sister party SDS, Janez Jansa. We exchanged views and information on the current political situation, and first of all addressed the common challenges with the coronavirus pandemic that both countries are facing. I asked Prime Minister Jansa for Slovenia’s assistance within its capabilities and capacities. Today, the first aid in protective masks and medical gloves arrived at the Skopje Airport from the EU member state, Slovenia. In this regard, I would like to express our gratitude to our friend and the friend of Macedonia Jansa for the help and for the prompt delivery of assistance that in these moments will be important for the people who are on the frontline in the fight against the contagious pandemic. This is a time when we all really need to show solidarity and humanity in action and in a way that can help us overcome this difficult crisis. Everyone according to the capabilities and through the means by which they can contribute, because every life is worth and because we love Macedonia, said Mickoski.