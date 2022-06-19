VMRO-DPMNE is an open party! And for the Macedonians! And for the Albanians! And for the Turks! And for Serbs, Vlachs and Bosniaks, Roma, Egyptians and everyone else! We are here for all robbed, humiliated and disgraced citizens of Macedonia! We extend a hand to everyone! Join us in our fight for our mother Macedonia, said party leader Hristijan Mickoski at Saturday’s protest in front of the government building held after the motto – It is too much!

He emphasizes that we need unification and social support. He said that there is no instant victory, but that from now on VMRO-DPMNE continues to fight in the cities and streets. Until the final fall of this corrupt and criminal government.

They say to me – is there a light at the end of the tunnel. I say there is! And I not only see that light, but I invite you to walk together to that light! The light at the end of the tunnel means changing the government and securing all our common perspective and future. Let us return hope and enthusiasm to our hearts like that of September 8, 1991. These elections should not be elections for power, but a referendum for Macedonia. So that a new generation of capable people who will make a new turn, a new page and a new era for Macedonia will come, he stressed.

The leader also said that we more jobs, more money for the citizens must be provided. Progress in culture, healthcare and education. To literally lay the foundations of the new patriotism.