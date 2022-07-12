Mickoski at today’s protest: We will not demand early elections, just let them say “no” to the French proposal Macedonia 12.07.2022 / 19:42 VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, expressed his views on the French proposal in a statement for Kanal 5. He says that VMRO-DPMNE will not demand early elections if SDSM deputies say “no” to the so-called French proposal. protestHristijan Mickoski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 08.07.2022 Blockades throughout Macedonia, new national protest on Sunday Macedonia 07.07.2022 Mickoski: There are no traitors in this composition of VMRO-DPMNE, we will not support constitutional changes Macedonia 07.07.2022 Mickoski on the attempted murder: This was announced by Bujar Osmani if the proposal for assimilation and Bulgarianization of Macedonia did not pass Macedonia News Macedonian people, come out, preserve our language and identity – said the citizens at today’s protest Young people leave a message outside MFA building: Macedonia is not for sale! Osmani: Bulgaria will vote for a framework in which the Macedonian language will be clear Live stream: Protest against the humiliation of Macedonia! Sofia reacts to banners carried at Skopje protests in note to MFA Parliament to hold session on Thursday to debate French proposal Support for silenced diplomats: Dabić suspended for criticizing the French proposal SDSM accepts the French proposal .
