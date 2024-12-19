Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski attended a summit of the EPP party in Brussels today, that included top European officials from this center-right movement.

The summit was a platform to exchange opinions and ideas on the future of Europe. I’m especially happy about the fact that Macedonia remains part of these strategic talks and partnerships. Our active participation in these international forums is crucial to improve the position of our country in the European context, Mickoski said.

The meeting comes after the EU summit with the Western Balkans countries, and ahead of the European Council.