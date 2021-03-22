VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski announced that he is returning to its regular party activities after 23 days spent struggling with the coronavirus. Mickoski spent 12 days in the Infectious Diseases Clinic.

This is my first day back in my regular activities. I would like to express my enormous gratitude to the medical staff at the Infectious Diseases Clinic, who are fighting the virus in very difficult conditions. The virus is not to be underestimated. Take care of yourselves. We are now continuing our fight against this irresponsible and criminal Government. The Macedonian Spring is coming, Mickoski said.