The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, in an interview with TV Kanal 5 television, says that because of the SDSM government, Dimitar Kovacevski and the president of the state Stevo Pendarovski brought what should have been on the negotiating table with Bulgaria to be on the negotiating table with the entire European Union.

The agreement is being negotiated at a different table than the European one. No one is saying that the agreement should not be negotiated. At least no politician in Macedonia says that there is no need to negotiate with Bulgaria. But the problem is that we have now brought those negotiations to the common table with European negotiations. That is the essence, because at one table you will negotiate about the environment, the economy, education, health, and at another table you will negotiate about the Middle Ages, about Samuil’s state. If you don’t agree on this, there is not point to agree on education, on the economy and on the environment, and on the rule of law and everything, if you don’t agree with what the Bulgarian historians will impose is a general fact, he said.

When asked if he thinks that Bulgaria can block us again, Mickoski said absolutely, adding that this was also said by Stevo Pendarovski himself during yesterday’s interview with TV Kanal 5.