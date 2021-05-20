According to Hristijan Mickoski, the bill on legalization of illegal buildings is politicized by SDSM and they are again looking for a culprit where there isn’t one. Let them see for themselves and they will get the answer, says Mickoski answering a reporter’s question what will be his position and that of VMRO DPMNE on the bill and the amendment in which the public and experts believe that there is a hidden amnesty for politicians who built illegally.

If there is a hidden amnesty, it was given much earlier by a president to unfortunately today’s Prime Minister in the Government, who is the only pardoned politician and man who entered his term in 2017 with an active court case. It is a public amnesty, there is no hidden amnesty here, says Mickoski.