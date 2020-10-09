VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski urged the citizens to show up for the protest taking place this evening. Protesters will march between the Justice Ministry and the Public Administration Ministry in protest against political revenge attacks and pressures and the mishandling of the coronavirus epidemic.

Macedonia is on the verge of joining the highly indebted countries. Finance Minister Besimi confirmed that the the public debt will reach 60 percent of GDP. Each family is 11,000 EUR in debt – each citizen – 3,500 EUR. Foreign investments are at the lowest possible level, Mickoski said in a video, which notes that the contracts for two promised foreign investments were rescinded this week, while Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced that he will leave the private sector without additional stimulus and will allow “loss making companies to fail”.