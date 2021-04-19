VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in Monday’s interview with TV Klan that Bulgaria has no right to demand any concessions from the Macedonian people or the Republic of Macedonia.
Mickoski stressed that the time for granting concessions is over.
I think that they have absolutely nothing to ask from us, neither as a nation, nor as a state. The concessions are over, that’s it. Now we need to have delivery and get what we deserve. We have become a NATO member, we need to start negotiations with the EU, said Mickoski.
