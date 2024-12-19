Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski believes that the flight of former Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi to Kosovo is evidence of his guilt in the corruption case that he is being investigated over.

The fact that someone is a fugitive from justice proves that he is guilty. It is up to the prosecution to confirm this guilt an to the courts to judge based on the evidence, MIckoski said.

The Prime Minister also called out the SDSM party, who had a cozy relationship with Grubi, and whose former leader Dimitar Kovacevski is expected to be investigated in the same case concerning the State Lottery.