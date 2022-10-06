Tomorrow in Ohrid, the Bulgarian cultural club “Tsar Boris the Third” will be opened, and on that occasion the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski called for the announced protest to be peaceful and not violent.

There should be a protest in Ohrid, but it should be a democratic expression of the will of the citizens. Only the protest should be peaceful and not violent, because otherwise those who brought Macedonia to this situation, SDSM and DUI, will benefit again. We support the protest and call to come out and protest in a peaceful way, said Mickoski.

He adds it is important not to divert attention from the crisis and inflation.