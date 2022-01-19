The government is afraid and runs away from early parliamentary elections, although they should take place as soon as possible, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, answering a reporter’s question during today’s visit to Ohrid, emphasizing that the idea is rejected by the artificial parliamentary majority, i.e. DUI government administered by Kovacevski, and supported by the smaller coalition partners of SDSM.

Mickoski emphasized that if the government is afraid of a technical government and if it is an obstacle, then VMRO-DPMNE is ready to submit amendments to the Electoral Code to have no technical government and to keep the current ministers, ie let this government remain as it is until the moment of early elections.

Mickoski also sent a message to the smaller partners who help Kovacevski in this government, if they are in favor of one constituency, that VMRO-DPMNE is ready to discuss that issue as well.