VMRO-DPMNE is an open party! And for the Macedonians! And for the Albanians! And for the Turks! And for Serbs, Vlachs and Bosniaks, Roma, Egyptians and everyone else! We are here for all robbed, humiliated and disgraced citizens of Macedonia! We extend a hand to everyone! Join us in our fight for our mother Macedonia, said party leader Hristijan Mickoski at Saturday’s protest in front of the government building held after the motto – It is too much!

He emphasizes that we need unification and social support. He said that there is no instant victory, but that from now on VMRO-DPMNE continues to fight in the cities and streets. Until the final fall of this corrupt and criminal government.