VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on the ruling majority in Parliament to support the VMRO proposal for the urgent creation of a 10 million EUR fund to prop up the price of grapes. Farmers are facing record low prices of as low as two denars per kilogram of grapes, which is far below the cost of production.

VMRO-DPMNE initiated the public debate in Parliament today about this crisis. We demand that Zoran Zaev provides a 10 million EUR fund for emergency purchase of surplus grapes, which is what he promised to do in 2016. Our Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski and others from our group have pointed how the green wholesale mafia is undercutting prices of farm products in Macedonia, Mickoski said.